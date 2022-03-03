Ottawa man, 18, charged with extorting 15-year-old girl into sending intimate photos

An 18-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after allegedly extorting a 15-year-old girl to send him intimate images.

The Ottawa Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation after learning an Ottawa resident was extorting the victim, who lives outside of Ottawa.

In an update Thursday evening, police said the alleged incident took place in January.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Colonel By Drive and arrested a man.

Luke Benjamin Coshman Mills, 18, of Ottawa is facing one count of extortion.

"This remains an active investigation and officers are working to determine whether any other crimes have been committed," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.