Ottawa man, 21, wins $5.7 million lottery prize
A 21-year-old Ottawa man is more than $5.7 million richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 top prize in a draw earlier this month.
Kilal Taha, a married father, said he saw a ‘congratulations’ message appear when he checked his ticket on the OLG app, but initially thought he had won much less.
“I went home and showed my wife the ticket thinking I won $5,000. It was my wife who told me it was actually a $5 million win,” he told the OLG.
He said he plans to purchase a big family home with his winnings and start his own business.
“It feels like a dream for us. It’s an unbelievable experience. This win will completely change my life,” Taha said.
Taha bought the winning ticket at Circle K on Walkley Road.
Ottawa retiree wins $100,000 in Poker Lotto
An Ottawa man notched his third big lottery win in 14 years when he matched five of five cards on Poker Lotto to win $100,000.
Arthur McGlade, a 66-year-old retiree, also won $50,000 10 years ago and $25,000 14 years ago, both on Instant Crossword. He shared those with family members to help pay down student loans.
This time around, he said he plans to travel with his children and grandchildren when it’s safe to do so.
