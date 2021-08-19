Ottawa man, 23, charged with luring teen online

A 23-year-old Ottawa man is facing child luring charges after allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl he contacted on social media.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other victims.

In July, Ottawa police were notified of an incident in which a man contacted a girl under the age of 16 through a social media platform.

Police say he later convinced the girl to meet in person, where he sexually assaulted her.

Muneeb Javed faces several charges, including sexual interference with a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Police say Javed went by the name of 'Mo', and used the social media handles "Justaguy22" and "Sneaky Link."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944