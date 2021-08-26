Ottawa man, 30, charged with sexually assaulting two girls

Ottawa police say a 30-year-old man is facing charges after sexually assaulting two girls he met on social media platforms.

Ottawa police, Gatineau police, the RCMP and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection conducted a joint investigation.

In August, the Ottawa Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit was notified by Gatineau police of an incident in which a man contacted a girl under 16 via a social media platform. Police say the accused later convinced the girl to meet in person, where he sexually assaulted her.

"Further investigation permitted our investigators to identify another such incident, involving the same suspect and a second victim, also under 16."

Branden Barr, 30, of Ottawa is facing a dozen charges, including sexual assault on a person under 16, luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, sexual interference with a person under 16 and possession of child pornography.

Police say Barr went by the name of "Chris" and he used different social media handles to hide his identity.

Investigators believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.