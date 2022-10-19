Ottawa man, 52, killed in crash near Smiths Falls, Ont.
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
An Orléans man is dead after a three-vehicle crash southwest of Ottawa Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Highway 15 just south of Smiths Falls, Ont. around 6:30 p.m., according to police.
The 52-year-old man from Orleans, the lone occupant of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.
Two people in a second vehicle were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.
The highway was closed for several hours overnight but reopened Wednesday morning.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Leeds County OPP.
