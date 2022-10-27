iHeartRadio

Ottawa man, 67, facing child porn charges


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

An Ottawa man has been arrested and charged with child porn offences after police executed a search warrant at his home.

Officers arrested the man on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Dennis Wood, 67, has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography.

Police say more evidence was seized and “additional charges are expected.”

Wood appeared in court this morning.

