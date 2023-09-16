Ottawa man, 76, facing child pornography charge
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa man is facing a criminal charge following an investigation into child pornography.
OPP said in a news release Saturday that the investigation began in March, involving a man entering Canada from the United States.
Police and the Canada Border Services Agency coordinated on the investigation.
On Thursday, OPP arrested James MacDiarmid, 76, of Ottawa. He is facing one count of possession of child pornography.
He is due in court in Brockville on Oct. 17.
OPP say the investigation remains ongoing, led by the Grenville detachment. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
