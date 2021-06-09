Ottawa man accused of driving with no licence into Rideau River

Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges, including driving without a licence, after allegedly driving a car into the Rideau River Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the river near Highway 417 at the Vanier Parkway at around 5:10 p.m. on reports that a driver had entered the water.

Police said in a press release Wednesday morning that the driver was not hurt, but had left the scene of the crash and was found some time later.

Raymond Edwards is facing charges of dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of a collision and driving without a licence.

He is due in court July 7.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Ottawa OPP at 613-270-9171 or 1-888-310-1122.