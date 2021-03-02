Ottawa police are accusing a 46-year-old man of exposing himself to a child in a public restroom in Gloucester.

In a press release, police said they were called to a business on Ogilvie Road near City Park Drive Monday on reports that a man revealed his genitals to a child in the washroom. The man was arrested without incident outside the business.

He's described as white, about six feet tall with a medium build and wavy, light brown hair. He was wearing a red lumberjack coat at the time of the alleged incident.

Police are describing the man because they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to come forward and contact police.

Andre Ronald Houle is facing a charge of exposing genitals to a person under 16 for a sexual purpose.