Ottawa man accused of selling stolen laptops online

A 30-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges for allegedly selling stolen laptops on online marketplaces like Kijiji.

Ottawa police say they launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a person who purchased a new laptop through an online platform.

"The unsuspecting purchaser later discovered it was a stolen item when he contacted the manufacturer for warranty work," police said in a statement.

"Investigation revealed the seller fraudulently acquired numerous laptops from manufacturers and sold them as new through an online platform to other unsuspecting buyers."

Khaled Hawari is facing several charges, including fraud exceeding $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime and public mischief.

Investigators believe there may be other incidents. Police say anyone who may have purchased a laptop or other electronic device from Hawari or "Kal" using online platforms like Kijiji is asked to contact investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 3546.