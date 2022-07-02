Ottawa man arrested at gunpoint after allegedly pulling knife on RCMP officers

Ottawa police say a 19-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a knife on RCMP officers Friday night.

In a short Twitter thread, police said RCMP officers working security for Canada Day were told of three men fighting near Booth and Fleet streets at LeBreton Flats. When the officers arrived and separated the men, one of them allegedly brandished a knife.

Ottawa police said the man was arrested at gunpoint and is facing charges. He is to appear in court Saturday.

The man’s name was not released.

