Ottawa man charged after hate-filled rampage through Barrhaven

An Ottawa man is facing a host of charges after allegedly going on a hate-filled rampage through Barrhaven.

Police say the man went to various businesses on Strandherd Drive between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on March 18 and targeted racialized customers with “racist, xenophobic, sexist and misogynistic profanities.”

The man also assaulted customers and damaged property, police said. No one was injured.

Police say Noel Christopher Monnelly, 62, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, three counts of causing a disturbance and one count of mischief.

He is due in court at a later date.