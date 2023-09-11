Ottawa man charged after wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 7
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa man is facing charges after several people reported a driver going the wrong way on Highway 7 near Carleton Place.
Drivers told police about someone travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway, nearly causing collisions with other drivers.
Police found the vehicle in Carleton Place and arrested a 63-year-old man.
He is now facing charges of dangerous driving and failing or refusing to comply with a demand.
He's due in court in Perth, Ont. next month.
OPP ask anyone who might have been travelling on Highway 7 east of Carleton Place in the westbound lanes on Saturday between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., and who encountered a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction to contact the Lanark County Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
