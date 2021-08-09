Ottawa man charged following high-speed chase between Ottawa and Arnprior
Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase between Ottawa and Arnprior overnight.
In a release, the OPP said officers were told that a driver who had allegedly stolen a vehicle in Ottawa was headed toward Arnprior along Highway 417 at around 1 a.m. Monday.
Police tried to stop the driver, but the vehicle continued to speed toward Arnprior, leaving the highway at White Lake Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle on Daniel Street, got out and ran away, but was arrested a short time later.
Matthew Hanes, 30, is facing charges of dangerous driving, fleeing police, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.
He's due in court in September.
