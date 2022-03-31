Ottawa man charged in beating death of 24-year-old woman

A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 24-year-old woman.

Marie Gabriel, 24, was found dead at a home on Heatherington Road in the city's south end Monday morning.

Police said Thursday that Jean Fenelon, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is due to appear in court later on Thursday.

Police would not say whether the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Heatherington Road is just south of Walkley Road and east of Albion Road North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit.