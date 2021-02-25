London police with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Service have arrested a man from Ottawa in connection to an east end arson.

Police and fire crews were called to the 300-block of Kiwanis Park Drive in the early hours of Wednesday morning for a reported fire.

A small fire had been deliberately set to the residence according to police.

People were home at the time, however no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, police announced the man was facing charges including:

four counts of uttering threats to cause death

two counts of criminal harassment

three counts of breach of undertaking

He is secheduled to appear in court on March 21. The investigation is ongoing.