A 25-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood last month.

On Dec. 5, emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Nepean Street, near Bank Street.

A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

On Friday, Ottawa police said 25-year-old Mustapha Yusuf of Ottawa is facing 10 charges, including aggravated assault, caseless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.