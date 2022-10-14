Ottawa man charged in Thanksgiving weekend shooting in ByWard Market

An Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to a late night shooting at a business in the ByWard Market over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting at a business in the 100 block of Clarence Street at approximately 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say one person was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police announced Daudi Bago, 24, of Ottawa is facing multiple firearms-related offences, including discharging a firearm.

"The handgun used in the shooting was recovered by investigators after a search warrant was executed on Bago's vehicle, which was parked close to the scene of the shooting," police said.