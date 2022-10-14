iHeartRadio

Ottawa man charged in Thanksgiving weekend shooting in ByWard Market


Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

An Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to a late night shooting at a business in the ByWard Market over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting at a business in the 100 block of Clarence Street at approximately 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say one person was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police announced Daudi Bago, 24, of Ottawa is facing multiple firearms-related offences, including discharging a firearm.

"The handgun used in the shooting was recovered by investigators after a search warrant was executed on Bago's vehicle, which was parked close to the scene of the shooting," police said.

