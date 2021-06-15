Ottawa man charged in west end homicide

A 54-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to a double stabbing near Algonquin College.

Ottawa police responded to a stabbing call outside of a building on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two women were taken to hospital in critical condition. Police say Hanadi Mohammed, 50, of Ottawa died from her injuries in hospital.

The second woman remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said late Tuesday evening a armed man wanted in connection to the homicide had been arrested in Ottawa. On Wednesday, Hamid Ayoub was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa’s ninth homicide in 2021.