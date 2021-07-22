Ottawa man charged with alleged prescription frauds
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A 23-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with several prescription frauds after a 14-month investigation.
Police said from May 2020 until January 2021, several pharmacies reported suspicious prescriptions. Investigators believe they were fraudulent.
Kristopher Khalil is charged with seven counts each of fraud and uttering a forged document, along with several other offences.
The charges come as part of “Project Mauve,” which police launched in response to an increase in prescription fraud. It remains active.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
