Ottawa man charged with attempted murder in Russell Road shooting
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A 26-year-old Ottawa man is facing a charge of attempted murder in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Ottawa’s east end.
The shooting occurred on Russell Road, near the Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre, at 3:20 a.m. July 13. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to hospital in critical condition. On Monday, the victim remained in stable condition in hospital.
Ottawa Police say a suspect was arrested on Monday following a “detailed investigation”, with the help of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.
Badri Hersi is facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.
Hersi remains in custody.
