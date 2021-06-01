Ottawa man charged with beating car dealership employee with baseball bat

An Ottawa man is facing several charges after allegedly beating a car dealership employee with a baseball bat because he was unsatisfied with the car he bought.

Police said the man bought a vehicle from a dealership in the west end a few weeks ago. On Monday at 9:30 a.m., he returned wearing a ski mask and holding a baseball bat, according to police.

Police said the man was unsatisfied with his purchase. They did not specify which dealership he visited.

The man entered the dealership, made threats and struck an employee with the bat, police said. The employee was seriously injured and escaped to call police.

On Tuesday police charged John Walsh, 35, with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering death threats and robbery/assault with intent to steal.

He is also charged with wearing a disguise, mischief and breaching probation.

He was due in court Tuesday.