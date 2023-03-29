Ottawa man charged with hate-motivated assault in Hintonburg

Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa man following an assault in Hintonburg earlier this month.

According to police, a man was yelling anti-Asian slurs at a woman on Wellington Street West near Sherbrooke Avenue around 5:30 p.m. March 11. The man then allegedly assaulted the woman.

The woman was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Kevin Belisle, 30, is charged with assault and mischief.

Police are encouraging anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate-motivated crime to report it for further investigation.