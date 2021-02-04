Ottawa police say they are concerned there may be other victims after charging a 25-year-old man with human trafficking offences.

The Ottawa Police human trafficking unit launched an investigation in early October when a survivor came forward to police. Police say the information was collaborated through a number of investigative means.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred between 2019 and 2020.

In October, police charged Danny Naaman of Ottawa with several offences, including trafficking in persons by recruiting, trafficking in persons by exercising control, advertising another person's sexual services, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and harassment by threatening conduct.

Police say the investigation led investigators to identify a second survivor.

Naaman was charged on Jan. 25 for offences that allegedly occurred between 2015 and 17. The charges against Naaman include trafficking in person by exercising control, procuring/exercising control, advertising another person's sexual services, material benefit from sexual services, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and uttering threats.

In a statement, Ottawa police say the accused travelled to Kingston, Brockville, Cornwall, Belleville and the Greater Toronto Area between 2015 and 2019.

"Ottawa police is urging anyone with further information to come forward, as investigators believe that other victims/survivors have yet to be identified," police said in a statement.

The police investigation continues.

"The predatory and historic nature of this ongoing investigation suggest that more crimes may have committed since 2015," said Sgt. Damien Laflamme.

"We recognize that it can be difficult for survivors to come forward. We urge victims to consider that our Human Trafficking team has significant resources to support and enable anyone to break their silence. We understand the reluctance of survivors wanting to come forward with information. However you’re not alone. We will do whatever we can to support you."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168.