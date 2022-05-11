Ottawa man charged with human trafficking over six-year period
Ottawa police have charged a 42-year-old Ottawa man with a long list of charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault.
Police allege the crimes took place over a six-year span between 2016 and 2022. The Ottawa police human trafficking unit began an investigation in April after a survivor came forward to police and disclosed information to investigators.
Reza Marandi was charged Wednesday with the following:
- Administer noxious thing/intent to aggrieve/annoy x3
- Sexual assault as party to offence with any other person x2
- Forcible confinement x2
- Material benefit from sexual services x2
- Procuring/recruit person to provide sexual services for consideration x2
- Sexual assault x2
- Assault x2
- Sexual assault causing bodily harm
- Assault with weapon or imitation weapon
- Trafficking in persons by exercising control, etc.
- Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18
- Advertising another person’s sexual services
- Harassment by threatening conduct to other person
- Uttering threats/death or bodily harm
- Publish intimate image without consent
- Unlawfully access child pornography
- Unlawfully possess child pornography
- Sexual assault with choking
Police allege Marandi used aliases on social media and dating apps including ‘Razzer Sharpe’ and ‘Sammy Majour’. Police said they released photos because there may be victims who do not know his legal name.
“The predatory and historic natures of this ongoing investigation suggest that more crimes have been committed during this timeline,” police said in a news release. “It can certainly be difficult to come forward as a survivor however we would urge anyone contemplating coming forward to consider that our Human Trafficking team has significant resources to support and enable anyone to break their silence.”
Marandi was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding such incidents is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168.