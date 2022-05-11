Ottawa man charged with human trafficking over six-year period

Ottawa police have charged a 42-year-old Ottawa man with a long list of charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault.

Police allege the crimes took place over a six-year span between 2016 and 2022. The Ottawa police human trafficking unit began an investigation in April after a survivor came forward to police and disclosed information to investigators.

Reza Marandi was charged Wednesday with the following:

Administer noxious thing/intent to aggrieve/annoy x3

Sexual assault as party to offence with any other person x2

Forcible confinement x2

Material benefit from sexual services x2

Procuring/recruit person to provide sexual services for consideration x2

Sexual assault x2

Assault x2

Sexual assault causing bodily harm

Assault with weapon or imitation weapon

Trafficking in persons by exercising control, etc.

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18

Advertising another person’s sexual services

Harassment by threatening conduct to other person

Uttering threats/death or bodily harm

Publish intimate image without consent

Unlawfully access child pornography

Unlawfully possess child pornography

Sexual assault with choking

Police allege Marandi used aliases on social media and dating apps including ‘Razzer Sharpe’ and ‘Sammy Majour’. Police said they released photos because there may be victims who do not know his legal name.

“The predatory and historic natures of this ongoing investigation suggest that more crimes have been committed during this timeline,” police said in a news release. “It can certainly be difficult to come forward as a survivor however we would urge anyone contemplating coming forward to consider that our Human Trafficking team has significant resources to support and enable anyone to break their silence.”

Marandi was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding such incidents is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168.