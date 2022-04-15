Ottawa man charged with murder after elderly man found dead on Good Friday

Ottawa police say a 69-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an elderly man was found dead on Good Friday.

Philippe Hebert is charged in the death of 87-year-old Richard Rutherford.

Officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road, near Haig Drive, at about 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Rutherford was found deceased at the home and that one person was in custody. How Rutherford died has not been released.

“I was pretty shocked when my family told me what happened,” neighbour Guilor Fernandez said. “My jaw just kind of dropped. I didn’t know that something could happen like this in the area.”

Several neighbours told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday, Hebert and Rutherford were a couple and had been together for years.

“We moved in here in about 1982 and we met Richard and Philippe seven years later,” Sandra Duggan said. “We have been fast friends .. friends ever since.”

Duggan says Rutherford was friendly and well-liked in the community.

“Richard was a very kind, generous, funny man and a great friend,” Duggan said. “Whenever you needed something, 'Oh yah, not a problem.' So generous and so kind.”

Easter decorations could be seen on the front door and porch of the home on Smyth Road on Saturday. Investigators were seen searching the home through the day.

Police have not released any more details about the investigation.

“He did go for a walk last week with Phil,” Duggan said. “My neighbour across the street saw them; he had his walker and they went for a short walk around the block.”

Rutherford was a dancer with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, joining in 1957 and eventually becoming the principal dancer. He worked with the Canada Council for the Arts after moving to Ottawa.

Police are investigating the homicide of an elderly man. Officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Smyth Rd. at about 3 pm today where the man was found deceased. One person is in custody.

Hebert appeared in court Saturday morning and remains in custody.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit.