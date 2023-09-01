Ottawa man charged with sexual assault
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police say investigators are concerned there may be other victims after a 47-year-old Ottawa man was charged with sexual assault.
Ottawa police released few details about the investigation in a media release on Friday.
Jason O'Toole is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, administer a noxious substance with intent to aggrieve or annoy and overcome resistance to an offence by using a drug.
O'Toole is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 5625 or by email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.
