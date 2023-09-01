iHeartRadio

Ottawa man charged with sexual assault


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say investigators are concerned there may be other victims after a 47-year-old Ottawa man was charged with sexual assault.

Ottawa police released few details about the investigation in a media release on Friday.

Jason O'Toole is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, administer a noxious substance with intent to aggrieve or annoy and overcome resistance to an offence by using a drug.

O'Toole is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 5625 or by email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

