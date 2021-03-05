A 22-year-old man has been charged with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred while he was an acting manager at an Ottawa Tim Hortons.

Police say a person under the age of 18 was sexually assaulted at the east-end restaurant. The investigation involved incidents that allegedly happened between July and October.

Sahilpreet Singh is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

Invesatigators believe there are other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.