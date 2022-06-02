Ottawa man charged with sexual assault of youth on OC Transpo bus

A 50-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a youth with autism on OC Transpo buses last month.

Ottawa police say an investigation was launched in May into an incident involving a man that had sexually assaulted a 16-year-old autistic youth while he was a passenger on an OC Transpo bus in the Billings Bridge area.

The alleged incidents occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on May 2 and May 17.

Michel Bellout, 50, of Ottawa is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section investigators are concerned there could be other victims.

Police say that due to the seriousness of the offences, officers are releasing images of the suspect to help identify any other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.