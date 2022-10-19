Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting five women over 45-year period

A 56-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges for allegedly sexually assaulting five teenaged and adult women over a 45-year period.

Ottawa police say the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section launched an investigation into alleged incidents that occurred between 1977 and 2021 involving five women.

On Wednesday, police announced Richard 'Ricky' Davidson is facing 28 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and uttering threats.

Police say they are concerned there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.