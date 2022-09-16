Ottawa man facing charges following hate-motivated crimes in Kanata, police say
Ottawa police say an Ottawa man is facing charges following a series of hate-motivated crimes in Kanata this week.
Officers responded to a call about a man being assaulted and threatened by another man on Terence Matthews Crescent at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
Police say approximately 15 minutes later, the suspect approached a driver on Eagleson Road and invited him to fight.
"The driver refused and was threatened and assaulted by the suspect," police said in a media release, adding the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Police say at approximately 9 p.m., the suspect was observed on Moorpark Avenue, "causing mischief to vehicles" and was arrested.
The victims sustained minor injuries.
Police say during the events, the suspect yelled racist slurs at the victim.
"The totality of the submitted evidence leads investigators to believe that these were hate-motivated crimes," police said.
Faruk Vurgun, 19, of Ottawa is facing two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of mischief and two counts of causing a disturbance.
-
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to QueenThousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.