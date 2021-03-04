A 24-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to alleged indecent acts committed in Kanata.

The Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Unit launched an investigation into the incidents last month.

"The information received was that a man would park his vehicle and then masturbate and expose his genitals," said police in a statement.

On Thursday, officers attended one of the locations that the suspect has previously been at.

Police say a man was seen touching himself at the location. He was arrested by officers without incident.

Matthew Sturgeon of Ottawa is charged with committing an indecent act and criminal harassment.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944

Police say the vehicle involved in Thursday's incident was a Honda Civic with a Quebec licence plate.