Ottawa man facing charges of hate-motivated assault in spitting incident
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police say a 27-year-old man is facing hate-motivated charges following an incident at a business in September.
A man walked into a business on Wellington Street West near Garland Avenue on Sept. 3 and, according to police, created a disturbance and was asked to leave.
Police claim the man threatened an employee, used racial slurs and spat at them before leaving.
Ryan Grant Fluet is charged with hate-motivated assault, uttering threats to commit bodily harm and causing a disturbance by swearing.
The charges have not been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.
