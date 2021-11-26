Ottawa man facing child pornography charges

A 30-year-old Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges after police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the ByWard Market.

On Nov. 10, Ottawa police launched an investigation after receiving a tip from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that indicated an Ottawa resident was suspected of being in possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of George Street.

Phillippe-Olivier Delia is charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine if further charges will be laid.