Ottawa man facing child pornography charges


Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police have laid child pornography charges against a 30-year-old Ottawa man.

Police say an investigation began in January, eventually leading to a warranted search on Feb. 15.

On Tuesday, police announced charges of accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography and making child pornography available against a man identified as Ian Boyle.

He appeared in court Tuesday.

