Ottawa man facing hate charges after alleged assault

Ottawa police have laid hate-motivated charges against a 54-year-old man following an incident on Preston Street earlier this month.

Police say a man approached two young women on Preston Street at around 1:30 p.m. May 14 and began to yell sexually inappropriate and violent, anti-Indigenous slurs at them.

Their parents intervened and the man assaulted them, police said in a news release.

Erick McEvoy is facing one count of inciting hatred in a public place, two counts of assault, four counts of harassment by threatening conduct, and one count of causing a disturbance.

He is due in court on an unannounced date.