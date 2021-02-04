A 24-year-old Ottawa man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges in connection to a fatal crash in Ottawa's southeast end last fall.

On Sept. 20, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hawthorne Road, between Leitrim and Louiseize Roads. Ottawa paramedics described it as a "high-speed crash."

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Three men and a woman were treated for serious injuries.

On Thursday, Ottawa police charged Joshua Proulx of Ottawa with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, dangerous driving of a vehicle causing bodily harm, careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.