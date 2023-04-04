Ottawa man facing sex charges dating back to 2021

Ottawa police have laid several charges against a 21-year-old Ottawa man in connection with alleged sexual assaults.

Police say the alleged incidents took place between August 2021 and January 2023 in Ottawa and Frontenac County.

Sebastian Kealy, 21, is charged with three counts of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, telecommunication with a person under 18 for a specific criminal offence, and possession of child pornography.

He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. According to police, the accused used screen names on social media including "semidiepie", "phoenixmacintosh", and "oceannataliekealey".

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).