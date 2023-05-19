Ottawa man fined $10K for northern Ont. fishing violations

An Ottawa man who was caught with more than two dozen fish over the limit has been fined $10,000.

In a news release Friday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Andre Malguzzi pleaded guilty to possession of fish over the legal limit, and possession of fish packed in a manner that could not easily be counted.

In addition, Malguzzi is prohibited from possessing an Ontario fishing licence and engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario for one year.

The incident took place June 21, 2021, when conservation officers received information that a group of individuals attended a remote fly-in fishing camp in northwestern Ontario.

The group was fishing on Whitewater Lake, north of Armstrong, and officers were told that they were in possession of several bags of fish, potentially over their allowable limit.

“Conservation officers stopped a vehicle near Thunder Bay and discovered a cooler containing eight bags of frozen, skinless fish and one large northern pike,” the ministry said.

“Malguzzi admitted to being responsible for possessing all the fish. Once thawed, the bags contained 140 pieces of fish, totaling 40 walleye and five northern pike putting him over his allowable limit of four walleye and four northern pike.”

Justice of the Peace Nancy Tulloch heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on April 24.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

For more information about unsolved cases, click here.

