Ottawa man hospitalized with smoke inhalation after morning fire
An Ottawa homeowner suffered smoke inhalation and cuts to his feet after fleeing his home when a fire broke out while he was in the shower.
The fire at the row house on Southvale Crescent started shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Neighbours called 911 reporting heavy black smoke pouring out of the back of the home, and said the neighbour was in his backyard yelling for help because his basement was on fire.
Firefighters arrived and found the homeowner naked with cuts to his feet and suffering from smoke inhalation. Paramedics took him to hospital in serious condition.
Firefighters got the fire under control despite multiple hazards on scene, including propane tanks and gas being stored in the basement. The fire was under control by just after 9:30.
An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.
