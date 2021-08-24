Ottawa man plans to set up funds to help Indigenous people and homeless veterans after lottery win

An Ottawa man is $7 million richer after winning a Daily Grand lottery prize in late June and he plans to give a great deal back to the community.

In a press release, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Theodore "Ted" Lutes matched all five numbers and the grand number June 28, 2021 Daily Grand draw. Lutes won $1,000 a day for life, but opted instead for the $7 million lump sum prize.

“When I saw the email from OLG, I double checked the numbers about five times. I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Lutes said in the release from OLG. “My wife was asleep, and when I went to wake her, I felt like I had to use a defibrillator to wake her. She was in disbelief – to her it wasn’t real until the cheque was in my hands.”

Lutes said he already has plans to set up an education fund for the Indigenous community and another fund to help homeless veterans.

"There have been times where I have needed a helping hand and it’s my priority to pay that forward," he said.

OLG says he also plans to share with friends and family, and treat himself to a new truck and travel.

"My wife has always wanted to go to Hawaii and I always wanted to see Scotland," he said.