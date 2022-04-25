Ottawa man seriously injured after tree falls and traps him
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 70s is in hospital after being freed from underneath a fallen tree.
First responders were called to a property on Flewellyn Road near Conley and Munster roads in Ottawa's rural southwest at around 1:30 p.m. The man had been cutting a tree when it fell, pinning him to a stump.
Ottawa firefighters helped lift the tree off the man as paramedics treated him at the scene for a shoulder injury.
Once he was safely freed from under the tree, an Ornge air ambulance took him to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Once removed, Firefighters strapped the tree down & kept it away from the individual so @OttawaParamedic could assess the patient. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/3rpMGal0ZJ— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 25, 2022
Responded to Flewellyn Rd after an elderly male became trapped under a tree. Paramedics treated patient for shoulder injury. Thank you to @ottfire for extrication & @ottawapolice for helping with @ornge LZ. Patient taken by @ornge to @ottawatrauma in stable condition. #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/DyIx83xokr— Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) April 25, 2022
