Ottawa man seriously injured after tree falls and traps him

Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 70s is in hospital after being freed from underneath a fallen tree.

First responders were called to a property on Flewellyn Road near Conley and Munster roads in Ottawa's rural southwest at around 1:30 p.m. The man had been cutting a tree when it fell, pinning him to a stump.

Ottawa firefighters helped lift the tree off the man as paramedics treated him at the scene for a shoulder injury.

Once he was safely freed from under the tree, an Ornge air ambulance took him to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

