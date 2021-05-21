Ottawa man set to run to Pembroke in youth wellness fundraiser

Brad Johnson is gearing up to run almost four marathons in five days.

The 32-year-old Ottawa man has been training since January to make the 155 kilometre run in support of the Elevate Youth Wellness Centre in Pembroke.

Since 2010 a fun run fundraiser has been held in Riverside Park in Pembroke to support the cause, but has been cancelled due to the pandemic the last two years. That’s when Johnson decided to step up.

"So I plan to do it in four days, and I’m planning to take a day rest in between. So I’m thinking I’ll run at least 40 kilometres a day," says Johnson. "I think I’m ready."

The run was started more than a decade ago by Johnson’s sister Krista, called the Run for Change. Krista Johnson was killed in a cycling accident in Ottawa back in October 2012. Since then the run has evolved into the Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change.

Johnson’s mother currently runs the Elevate Youth Wellness Centre in Pembroke and says the wellbeing of the city’s youth has always been important to their family.

"It was really important to my sister, she worked for family and children services. So she kind of saw the ground zero of the youth in Pembroke and saw that it needed a little assistance, so she wanted to help get everybody together, get them active. So when she passed we definitely wanted to keep it going, we didn’t want to see all her hard work just stop.”

Johnson is hoping to raise $15,000 for the centre, which promotes physical activity and healthy living among youth. The centre provides gym equipment, a homework area, and healthy eating options. Donations to the Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change can be made here.

Johnson will start his run from Barrhaven on June 9 and plans to arrive in Pembroke on June 13.

"It’s just doing it back to back, then rest, and back to back again is what’s going to be the hard part," said Johnson.