Ottawa man struck by tree weighed down by ice in Hintonburg

Ottawa paramedics say a man was taken to hospital after a tree branch fell on him in Hintonburg Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Laurel Street and Irving Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Intense and prolonged freezing rain has knocked down trees across the region, but Ottawa paramedics say this was the only reported incident of someone being hurt by a falling tree branch as of Wednesday afternoon.

A freezing rain warning and a rainfall warning remain in effect. Environment Canada is forecasting freezing rain until after midnight, turning to rain as temperatures rise overnight.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.