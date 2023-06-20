Ottawa man wanted for violent sex crimes arrested in Arizona
Ottawa police say an Ottawa man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violent sexual offences has been arrested in the United States.
Police issued the warrant for Ricardo Duret last week.
Duret was charged in November 2021 with violent sexual offences, including sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault by choking against several female sex workers. He was also charged with impersonating a peace officer.
He was released on bail in May 2023. In June, police said they suspected he had fled to the U.S. and might have been headed to Haiti.
In a news release Tuesday, Ottawa police said Duret was arrested in Arizona on Saturday.
Police are still asking for anyone who may know where he was between his release in May and his arrest to contact investigators.
