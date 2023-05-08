Ottawa man wins $1 million lottery prize

A 39-year-old man is Ottawa's newest millionaire.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says Ashfaq Muhammad won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on April 12.

OLG says Muhammad works in the food industry and signed up for a lottery subscription two months ago. He saw his prize on the OLG app.

"I was totally lost for a while wondering if this was real," he said. "My brain was racing. It took me two days to process it enough to tell my wife.

"She gave me a big hug, saying 'We’re millionaires.' I never imagined I’d hear her say that. It was unbelievable – it felt like a dream."

He says he plans to pay off his mortgage and bills and is considering investing in property. He will also celebrate by organizing a family trip so that he and his loved ones can make lasting memories together, OLG says.