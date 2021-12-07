Ottawa man wins $250,000 top Instant Crossword prize

An Ottawa resident is $250,000 richer after winning a top prize with Instant Crossword Deluxe.

Christopher Masse, 46, was in the food court at Carlingwood Mall when he started playing his ticket.

“I kept matching words and thinking 'I might have to go to Toronto,’” he said, according to an OLG news release. “I was so shocked! This doesn't happen to me. I usually win $30 or $40, not a quarter of a million dollars!"

Masse, a market researcher, said he’s an occasional lottery winner and this is his first big win. He plans to travel to western Canada to visit family.

“Christmas came early," he said.

Masse bought the winning ticket at the CNIB Kiosk in Carlingwood Mall.