There was music and an honest conversation around mental health Thursday afternoon during a Bell Let’s Talk day event with Canadian singer-songwriter Serena Ryder and students at Algonquin College.

"So many times I’ve had these waves of intense sadness and intense joy," Ryder recalled about her depression that she says began around nine or 10 years old.

The president of the Algonquin College Students’ Association says more people have been reaching out during the COVID-19 pandemic

"We do know that there are a lot more students reaching out to the students’ association asking for help and just for that resource, so where can they go to counselling and find those resources online, so we’ve been able to help them that way," said Emily Ferguson.

For every call, text and Tweet using #BellLetsTalk on Thursday, Bell, the parent company of CTV Ottawa, will donate 5 cents for mental health initiatives.

"Research shows from the Canadian Mental Health Association that 40 per cent of Canadians feel their mental health has worsened directly as a result of the pandemic," said Mary Deacon, the chair of Bell Let’s Talk.

To mark Bell Let’s Talk Day in Ottawa, a flag was raised at city hall.

"What I’ve learned and I’m always learning is now that I’ve lived through all of these different things and thank goodness I have, I’m so grateful for all of that pain that I went through because I feel like it’s allowed me transformation," said Ryder.

If you need to talk to someone there are many resources available:

Distress Centre of Ottawa (24 hours a day/7 days a week) 613-238-3311

The Mental Health Crisis Line (24 hours a day/7 days a week) 613-722-6914

Kids Help Phone (bilingual) 1-800-668-6868

Good 2 Talk (bilingual) 1-866-925-5454

First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line 24/7 (Bilingual, Other) 1-855-242-3310

Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre Crisis Line 24/7 (English) 613-562-2333 24hr Line: 613-562-2333