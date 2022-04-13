Ottawa marks the International Day of Pink

On a rainy day in Ottawa, Jennifer Cavanagh brightened things up with a splash of colour.

"I am wearing pink!” said Cavanagh, choosing the colour in support of International Day of Pink to address bullying and discrimination against those who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+.

This movement was started in 2007 by students in Nova Scotia as a way to prevent homophobic and transphobic bullying in their school.

Since then, the campaign has grown internationally. For Cavanagh, a small gesture like this still goes a long way.

“It’s no harm to put it on and give it a support," said Cavanagh.

Workplaces and schools across the city encouraged their employees and students to wear pink.

"It’s such an easy thing to do to show people they care,” advocate AJ Dolman said.

The Ottawa resident says she has seen great strides over the last two decades in the city to bring equality to the forefront. However, Dolman says more needs to be done.

“We know a huge segment of the homeless population is LGBTQ and share the message everyone is worthy," she said. "The fact day of pink needs to exist is a reminder we are not there yet."