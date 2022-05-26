Ottawa massage therapy clinic owner charged with sexual assault

The owner of an Ottawa massage therapy clinic has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident in mid-January.

Police say the owner of the clinic in the 2300 block at St. Laurent Boulevard sexually assaulted a client during treatment.

Police began their investigation into the allegation in March, they said in a news release Thursday.

Akram Elmuradi, 44, is charged with sexual assault and obstructing police.

Federal corporation records list an Akram Elmuradi as a director at Neuromotion Therapy clinic on St. Laurent Boulevard. However, he is not listed on the clinic’s website.

An employee of the clinic told CTV News that Elmuradi is a part-owner of the business, but is not a licensed medical practitioner.

He said the alleged incident did not occur during the treatment of a client, calling that description “incorrect” because the accused is not a practitioner who treats patients.

Police say they are concerned there could be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.